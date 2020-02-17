Why Public Transportation Is Such an Important Site of Civil Rights Protest Listen Download Embed Share Share this on Facebook (Opens in a new window) Share this on Twitter (Opens in a new window) Share this via Email One unidentified white man sits in front of Greyhound bus to prevent it from leaving the station with load of Freedom Riders testing bus station segregation in South, Sunday, May 15, 1961. ( AP Photo ) Produced by Alexandra Botti and Jose Olivares Produced by PRX, WGBH and WNYC Studios