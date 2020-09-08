Community Demands Answers After Another Police Shooting by LA Sheriff's Department Listen Download Embed Share Share this on Facebook (Opens in a new window) Share this on Twitter (Opens in a new window) Share this via Email A protester holds a sign with a picture of Dijon Kizzee, who died after being shot by deputies of the Los Angeles Sheriff's Department on Monday, Aug. 31, 2020, in Los Angeles, Calif. ( AP Photo/Charlie Riedel ) Produced by Jacklyn Martin and Ethan Oberman Hosted by Arun Venugopal Produced by PRX, WGBH and WNYC Studios