Protests Erupt in Rochester, New York, in Response to Police Killing of Daniel Prude

Share this on Twitter (Opens in a new window)

Share this on Facebook (Opens in a new window)

Share this on Twitter (Opens in a new window)

Share this on Facebook (Opens in a new window)

A demonstrator stands in front of a line of police officers lined up a block from the Public Safety Building in Rochester, N.Y., Friday, Sept. 4, 2020, after a rally and march protesting the death.

( AP Photo/Adrian Kraus )