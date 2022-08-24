A list of our sites
NYPR Network

The Takeaway
Support Us

The Takeaway
Support Us

The Takeaway from New York's and Florida's Primary Elections

Download

August 24, 2022

New York State Assembly member Rebecca Seawright wears an "I Voted" sticker and a "Vote" brooch. Aug 23, 2022.
( Julia Nikhinson / AP Photo )
Produced by Ethan Oberman and Deborah Goldstein
Hosted by Dr. Melissa Harris-Perry
GBH PRX WNYC Studios
Produced by GBH, PRX and WNYC Studios