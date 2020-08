Share this via Email

Share this on Twitter (Opens in a new window)

Share this on Facebook (Opens in a new window)

Share this via Email

Share this on Twitter (Opens in a new window)

Share this on Facebook (Opens in a new window)

Christine Shannon, left, checks in to vote with volunteer Patricia Nelson, right, at Rawson Elementary School, Tuesday, Aug. 11, 2020, in Hartford, Conn.

( AP Photo/Jessica Hill )