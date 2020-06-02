President Trump Deflects Attention from Racial Justice Demonstrations by Invoking Far Left Groups Listen Download Embed Share Share this on Facebook (Opens in a new window) Share this on Twitter (Opens in a new window) Share this via Email Demonstrators stop people from breaking windows Monday, June 1, 2020, in the Hollywood area of Los Angeles, during a protest over the death of George Floyd on May 25 in Minneapolis. ( Ashley Landis/AP ) Produced by Ethan Oberman Hosted by Tanzina Vega Produced by PRX and WNYC