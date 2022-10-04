President Biden's Student Loan Forgiveness Plan Hits Obstacles Listen Download Embed Share Share this on Facebook (Opens in a new window) Share this on Twitter (Opens in a new window) Share this via Email President Joe Biden speaks about student loan debt forgiveness in the Roosevelt Room of the White House, Wednesday, Aug. 24, 2022, in Washington. Education Secretary Miguel Cardona listens at right. ( AP Photo/Evan Vucci ) Produced by Ryan Andrew Wilde and Katerina Barton Hosted by Janae Pierre Produced by GBH, PRX and WNYC Studios