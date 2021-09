Share this on Twitter (Opens in a new window)

U.S. President Joe Biden addresses the 76th Session of the U.N. General Assembly at United Nations headquarters in New York, on Tuesday, Sept. 21, 2021.

( Timothy A. Clary / AP Photo )