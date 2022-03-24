The Power of the Dog vs. CODA: What to Expect from This Year's Academy Awards

Share this on Twitter (Opens in a new window)

Share this on Facebook (Opens in a new window)

Share this on Twitter (Opens in a new window)

Share this on Facebook (Opens in a new window)

Oversized Oscar letters are gathered on the Hollywood Walk of Fame outside the Dolby Theatre in preparation for Sunday's 94th Academy Awards, Wednesday, March 23, 2022, in Los Angeles.

( Chris Pizzello / AP Photo )