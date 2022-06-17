The Poor People's March Listen Download Embed Share Share this on Facebook (Opens in a new window) Share this on Twitter (Opens in a new window) Share this via Email The Rev. William Barber II and members of the Poor People's Campaign talk to reporters about the need for the "Build Back Better" plan, voting rights, health care, immigrant rights & action on climate ( Jose Luis Magana / AP Photo ) Produced by Shanta Covington and Katerina Barton Hosted by Dr. Melissa Harris-Perry Produced by GBH, PRX and WNYC Studios