A list of our sites
NYPR Network

The Takeaway
Support Us

The Takeaway
Support Us

The Poor People's March

Download

June 17, 2022

The Rev. William Barber II and members of the Poor People's Campaign talk to reporters about the need for the "Build Back Better" plan, voting rights, health care, immigrant rights & action on climate
( Jose Luis Magana / AP Photo )
Produced by Shanta Covington and Katerina Barton
Hosted by Dr. Melissa Harris-Perry
GBH PRX WNYC Studios
Produced by GBH, PRX and WNYC Studios