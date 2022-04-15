The Politics of Ending Title 42 for Asylum Seekers

Share this on Twitter (Opens in a new window)

Good Samaritan shelter in Juarez, Mexico, March 29, 2022. The majority of people staying at the shelter are women & their children from Mexico and Central America who have been expelled under Title 42

( Christian Chavez / AP Photo )