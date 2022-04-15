A list of our sites
NYPR Network

The Takeaway
Support Us

The Takeaway
Support Us

The Politics of Ending Title 42 for Asylum Seekers

Download

April 15, 2022

Good Samaritan shelter in Juarez, Mexico, March 29, 2022. The majority of people staying at the shelter are women & their children from Mexico and Central America who have been expelled under Title 42
( Christian Chavez / AP Photo )
Produced by Ethan Oberman
Hosted by Dr. Melissa Harris-Perry
GBH PRX WNYC Studios
Produced by GBH, PRX and WNYC Studios