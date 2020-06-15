A list of our sites
NYPR Network

The Takeaway
Support Us

The Takeaway
Support Us

The Overlooked Reality of Police Violence Against Disabled Black Americans

Download

June 15, 2020

In this Dec. 30, 2014, file photo, a street side memorial with a painted portrait of Ezell Ford near where he was shot when police confronted him on Aug. 11, 2014, is shown on a street near his home.
( AP Photo/Raquel Maria Dillon, File )
Produced by Lydia McMullen-Laird
Hosted by Tanzina Vega
WGBH
Produced by WGBH