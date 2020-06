Share this via Email

Share this on Twitter (Opens in a new window)

Share this on Facebook (Opens in a new window)

Share this via Email

Share this on Twitter (Opens in a new window)

Share this on Facebook (Opens in a new window)

Customers enjoy drinks and meals at CraftWay Kitchen, an indoor and patio dinning restaurant in Plano, Texas, May 1, 2020.

( AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez )