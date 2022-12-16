A list of our sites
NYPR Network

The Takeaway
Support Us

The Takeaway
Support Us

Perspective on Fentanyl: Prosecutors

Download

December 16, 2022

This undated photo provided by the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation shows fake Oxycodone pills that are actually fentanyl that were seized and submitted to bureau crime labs.
( Tennessee Bureau of Investigation / Associated Press )
Produced by Monica Morales-Garcia
Hosted by Melissa Harris-Perry
GBH PRX WNYC Studios
Produced by GBH, PRX and WNYC Studios