Perspective on Fentanyl: Prosecutors Listen Download Embed Share Share this on Facebook (Opens in a new window) Share this on Twitter (Opens in a new window) Share this via Email This undated photo provided by the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation shows fake Oxycodone pills that are actually fentanyl that were seized and submitted to bureau crime labs. ( Tennessee Bureau of Investigation / Associated Press ) Produced by Monica Morales-Garcia Hosted by Melissa Harris-Perry Produced by GBH, PRX and WNYC Studios