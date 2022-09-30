Patina Miller's Witchy Return to Broadway in "Into the Woods"

Share this on Twitter (Opens in a new window)

Patina Miller introduces a performance by the cast of "Company" at the 75th annual Tony Awards on Sunday, June 12, 2022, at Radio City Music Hall in New York.

( Charles Sykes/Invision / AP Photo )