Paternalistic Patterns in Jackson's Leadership

Deanne Criswell, administrator of the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA), center, Mississippi Gov. Tate Reeves, right, confer with Jackson Mayor Chokwe Antar Lumumba, left, on Sep. 2, 2022. ( AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis, Pool / AP Photo )