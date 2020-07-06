Parenting Challenges in the Era of COVID-19: Balancing Work and Kids Listen Download Embed Share Share this on Facebook (Opens in a new window) Share this on Twitter (Opens in a new window) Share this via Email In this Oct. 9, 2019 photo, a homeschool math textbook rests on the table where Mabry Grant, 8, works on a lesson with her mom, Donya Grant, at their home in Monroe, Wash. ( AP Photo/Ted S. Warren ) Produced by Lydia McMullen-Laird and Jacklyn Martin Hosted by Tanzina Vega Produced by WGBH