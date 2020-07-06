A list of our sites
NYPR Network

The Takeaway
Support Us

The Takeaway
Support Us

Parenting Challenges in the Era of COVID-19: Balancing Work and Kids

Download

July 6, 2020

In this Oct. 9, 2019 photo, a homeschool math textbook rests on the table where Mabry Grant, 8, works on a lesson with her mom, Donya Grant, at their home in Monroe, Wash.
( AP Photo/Ted S. Warren )
Produced by Lydia McMullen-Laird and Jacklyn Martin
Hosted by Tanzina Vega
WGBH
Produced by WGBH