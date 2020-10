Share this on Twitter (Opens in a new window)

Thousands of empty chairs, representing a fraction of the more than 200,000 lives lost due to COVID-19, are seen during the National COVID-19 Remembrance event at the Ellipse.

( AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana )