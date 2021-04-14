Pam Chatman, founder of Boss Lady Workforce Transportation, on How She's Getting Vaccines to the People of Mississippi Listen Download Embed Share Share this on Facebook (Opens in a new window) Share this on Twitter (Opens in a new window) Share this via Email Boxes containing the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine are prepared to be shipped at the McKesson distribution center in Olive Branch, Mississippi on December 20th. ( Paul Sancya/AP/Shutterstock ) Produced by Jacklyn Martin and Amber Hall Hosted by Tanzina Vega Produced by GBH, PRX and WNYC Studios