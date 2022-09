Share this on Twitter (Opens in a new window)

Women carry belongings salvaged from their flooded home after monsoon rains, in the Qambar Shahdadkot district of Sindh Province, of Pakistan, Tuesday, Sept. 6, 2022.

( Fareed Khan / AP Photo )