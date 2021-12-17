Outgoing Seattle Mayor Jenny Durkan on Her City, Why She Chose Not To Seek Reelection Listen Download Embed Share Share this on Facebook (Opens in a new window) Share this on Twitter (Opens in a new window) Share this via Email Seattle Mayor Jenny Durkan speaks at a news conference as Washington Gov. Jay Inslee looks on, Wednesday, March 10, 2021, at the Lumen Field Events Center in Seattle ( Ted S. Warren / AP Photo ) Produced by Katerina Barton Hosted by Melissa Harris-Perry Produced by GBH, PRX and WNYC Studios