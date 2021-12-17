A list of our sites
NYPR Network

The Takeaway
Support Us

The Takeaway
Support Us

Outgoing Seattle Mayor Jenny Durkan on Her City, Why She Chose Not To Seek Reelection

Download

December 17, 2021

Seattle Mayor Jenny Durkan speaks at a news conference as Washington Gov. Jay Inslee looks on, Wednesday, March 10, 2021, at the Lumen Field Events Center in Seattle
( Ted S. Warren / AP Photo )
Produced by Katerina Barton
Hosted by Melissa Harris-Perry
GBH PRX WNYC Studios
Produced by GBH, PRX and WNYC Studios