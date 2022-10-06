SHElection!: The Oregon Governor's Race Listen Download Embed Share Share this on Facebook (Opens in a new window) Share this on Twitter (Opens in a new window) Share this via Email Republican nominee Christine Drazan, left, Democratic nominee Tina Kotek, center, and unaffiliated candidate Betsy Johnson, right, during the gubernatorial debate. ( Jaime Valdez/Pamplin Media Group / AP Photo ) Produced by Shanta Covington, Zachary Bynum and Melissa Harris-Perry Hosted by Dr. Melissa Harris-Perry Produced by GBH, PRX and WNYC Studios