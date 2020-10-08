From Environment to Missing and Murdered Women and Girls: What Matters to Native American Voters Now Listen Download Embed Share Share this on Facebook (Opens in a new window) Share this on Twitter (Opens in a new window) Share this via Email A study released by a Native American non-profit says numerous police departments in cities nationwide are not adequately identifying or reporting cases of missing and murdered indigenous women. ( AP Photo/David Goldman, File ) Produced by Asher Stockler Hosted by Tanzina Vega Produced by PRX, WGBH and WNYC Studios