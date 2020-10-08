A list of our sites
From Environment to Missing and Murdered Women and Girls: What Matters to Native American Voters Now

October 8, 2020

A study released by a Native American non-profit says numerous police departments in cities nationwide are not adequately identifying or reporting cases of missing and murdered indigenous women.
( AP Photo/David Goldman, File )
Produced by Asher Stockler
Hosted by Tanzina Vega
