Share this via Email

Share this on Twitter (Opens in a new window)

Share this on Facebook (Opens in a new window)

Share this via Email

Share this on Twitter (Opens in a new window)

Share this on Facebook (Opens in a new window)

A sample copy of a Washington drivers license is shown at the Washington state Dept. of Licensing office in Lacey, Wash., Friday, June 22, 2018.

( AP Photo )