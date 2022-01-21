NYC Law Granting Noncitizens the Right to Vote Concerns Some Advocates

Share this on Twitter (Opens in a new window)

Share this on Facebook (Opens in a new window)

Share this on Twitter (Opens in a new window)

Share this on Facebook (Opens in a new window)

Friday, July 2, 2021 file phtoto, A New York City Board of Election staff member, left, shows a ballot to a campaign observer as primary election absentee ballots are counted in New York.

( Mary Altaffer, File / AP Photo )