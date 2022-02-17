A list of our sites
NYPR Network

The Takeaway
Support Us

The Takeaway
Support Us

Number of Abortions are Down in Texas, Up in Neighboring States

Download

February 17, 2022

Demonstrators rally to to demand continued access to abortion during the March for Reproductive Justice, Oct. 2, 2021, in downtown Los Angeles.
( Damian Dovarganes / AP Photo )
Produced by Shanta Covington and Deborah Goldstein
Hosted by Melissa Harris-Perry
GBH PRX WNYC Studios
Produced by GBH, PRX and WNYC Studios