Share this via Email

Share this on Twitter (Opens in a new window)

Share this on Facebook (Opens in a new window)

Share this via Email

Share this on Twitter (Opens in a new window)

Share this on Facebook (Opens in a new window)

COURTESY OF ARUN VENUGOPAL

( ILLUSTRATION BY TREVOR DAVIS; FAMILY PHOTOS COURTESY OF ARUN VENUGOPAL; OTHER IMAGES BY FEDERICO BENOCCI / EYEEM / GETTY; TIM ABRAMOWITZ / GETTY; MICHELLE MARSAN / SHUTTERSTOCK. )