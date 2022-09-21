No Black Congressional Representation in America's Blackest City

Share this via Email

Share this on Twitter (Opens in a new window)

Share this on Facebook (Opens in a new window)

Share this via Email

Share this on Twitter (Opens in a new window)

Share this on Facebook (Opens in a new window)

In this June 20, 2018, file photo, Shri Thanedar gestures during a debate in Grand Rapids, Mich. Thanedar won Michigan's 13th Congressional Democratic primary on Tuesday, Aug. 2, 2022.

( Michael Buck/Wood-TV8 via AP, POOL, File / AP Photo )