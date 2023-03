Share this via Email

Share this on Twitter (Opens in a new window)

Share this on Facebook (Opens in a new window)

Share this via Email

Share this on Twitter (Opens in a new window)

Share this on Facebook (Opens in a new window)

A man fills his ballot in a polling booth during the presidential elections in Agulu, Nigeria, Saturday, Feb. 25, 2023.

( Mosa'ab Elshamy / AP Photo )