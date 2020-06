Share this on Twitter (Opens in a new window)

U.S. Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D, New York, center, meets a cluster of media beside a campaign truck plastered with her promotional material in Astoria, Queens.

( AP Photo/Kathy Willens )