New York Attorney General Probes Alleged Tax Fraud at Trump Organization Listen Download Embed Share Share this on Facebook (Opens in a new window) Share this on Twitter (Opens in a new window) Share this via Email New York State Attorney General Letitia James takes a question from a reporter after announcing that the state is suing the National Rifle Association during a press conference, Thur, Aug. 6, 2020. ( AP Photo/Kathy Willens ) Produced by Asher Stockler Hosted by Tanzina Vega Produced by PRX and WNYC