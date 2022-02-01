A New Study Could Pinpoint Early Risk of Developing Long-Term COVID-19 Symptoms Listen Download Embed Share Share this on Facebook (Opens in a new window) Share this on Twitter (Opens in a new window) Share this via Email Nancy Rose, who contracted COVID-19 in 2021 and continues to exhibit long-haul symptoms including brain fog and memory difficulties, pauses while organizing her desk space, Tuesday, Jan. 25, 2022 ( John Minchillo / AP Photo ) Produced by Katerina Barton and Ethan Oberman Hosted by Melissa Harris-Perry Produced by GBH, PRX and WNYC Studios