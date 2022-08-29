New Photos from James Webb Space Telescope Bring Jupiter Into Focus

Share this on Twitter (Opens in a new window)

Webb NIRCam composite image of Jupiter from three filters – F360M (red), F212N (yellow-green), and F150W2 (cyan) – and alignment due to the planet’s rotation.

( NASA, ESA, CSA, Jupiter ERS Team; image processing by Judy Schmidt. )