NASA is Accepting Applications for New Astronauts: Extensive Travel Required

U.S. astronaut Christina Koch gives a thumbs up shortly after the landing of the Russian Soyuz MS-13 space capsule about 150 kilometrs (80 m) southeast of the Kazakh town of Zhezkazgan, Kazakhstan.

( AP Photo )