The Nation's Top Universities and Museums Still Have the Remains of Thousands of Native Americans An example of an excavation of a Native American gravesite. A group of college students open an Indian mound near Rising Sun, Ill., discovering bit by bit a 2,000-year-old civilization, Aug. 14, 1950. ( Carmi / Associated Press ) Produced by Katerina Barton Hosted by Dr. Melissa Harris-Perry Produced by GBH, PRX and WNYC Studios