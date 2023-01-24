The Nation’s Top Universities and Museums Still Have the Remains of Thousands of Native Americans

Share this on Twitter (Opens in a new window)

An example of an excavation of a Native American gravesite. A group of college students open an Indian mound near Rising Sun, Ill., discovering bit by bit a 2,000-year-old civilization, Aug. 14, 1950.

( Carmi / Associated Press )