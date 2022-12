Share this on Twitter (Opens in a new window)

Lauren Mathers, director of Sandhills Pride, left, comforts drag queen Naomi Dix as she tears up while recounting the threats she received leading up to a recent drag performance

( Hannah Schoenbaum / AP Photo )