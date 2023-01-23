Missing Migrants in the Mediterranean

Share this on Twitter (Opens in a new window)

Migrants with life jackets provided by volunteers of the Ocean Viking, a migrant search and rescue ship run by NGOs SOS Mediterranee and the International Federation of Red Cross (IFCR)

( AP Photo/Jeremias Gonzalez, File / AP Photo )