A list of our sites
NYPR Network

The Takeaway
Support Us

The Takeaway
Support Us

Missing Migrants in the Mediterranean

Download

January 23, 2023

Migrants with life jackets provided by volunteers of the Ocean Viking, a migrant search and rescue ship run by NGOs SOS Mediterranee and the International Federation of Red Cross (IFCR)
( AP Photo/Jeremias Gonzalez, File / AP Photo )
Produced by Zachary Bynum , Jacklyn Martin and Shanta Covington
Hosted by Dr. Melissa Harris-Perry
GBH PRX WNYC Studios
Produced by GBH, PRX and WNYC Studios