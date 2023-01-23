Missing Migrants in the Mediterranean Listen Download Embed Share Share this on Facebook (Opens in a new window) Share this on Twitter (Opens in a new window) Share this via Email Migrants with life jackets provided by volunteers of the Ocean Viking, a migrant search and rescue ship run by NGOs SOS Mediterranee and the International Federation of Red Cross (IFCR) ( AP Photo/Jeremias Gonzalez, File / AP Photo ) Produced by Zachary Bynum , Jacklyn Martin and Shanta Covington Hosted by Dr. Melissa Harris-Perry Produced by GBH, PRX and WNYC Studios