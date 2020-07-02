Miami Mayor Francis Suarez on his Approach to Flattening the Curve

Share this on Twitter (Opens in a new window)

Benigno Enriquez, right, elbow-bumps Miami Mayor Francis Suarez as Suarez hands out masks to help prevent the spread of the new coronavirus, at a mask distribution event, Friday, June 26, 2020.

( AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee )