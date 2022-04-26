A list of our sites
NYPR Network

The Takeaway
Support Us

The Takeaway
Support Us

Melissa Lucio's Life is Spared on Death Row

Download

April 26, 2022

In this April 6, 2022 photo provided by Texas state Rep. Jeff Leach, Texas death row inmate Melissa Lucio, dressed in white, leads a group of seven Texas lawmakers in prayer in a room at the Mountain
( Texas state Rep. Jeff Leach via AP / AP Photo )
Produced by Katerina Barton and Ryan Andrew Wilde
Hosted by Dr. Melissa Harris-Perry
GBH PRX WNYC Studios
Produced by GBH, PRX and WNYC Studios