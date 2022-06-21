Mega Methane in Bovine Belches but Kelp is On the Way

Share this via Email

Share this on Twitter (Opens in a new window)

Share this on Facebook (Opens in a new window)

Share this via Email

Share this on Twitter (Opens in a new window)

Share this on Facebook (Opens in a new window)

Farm-raised kelp is hauled aboard a barge for harvesting, Thursday April 29, 2021, off the coast of Cumberland, Maine.

( Robert F. Bukaty / AP Photo )