Meat Plant Workers Are Falling Ill with Coronavirus — But We Don't Know the Scale

April 13, 2020, photo, Kulule Amosa steps out of the apartment she shares with her husband who works at the Smithfield Foods pork processing plant. He tested positive for the coronavirus this week. ( AP Photo/Stephen Groves ) Produced by Jose Olivares Produced by PRX, WNYC and WNYC Studios