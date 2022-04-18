"Managed Retreat": A Solution to Communities Impacted by Climate Change Listen Download Embed Share Share this on Facebook (Opens in a new window) Share this on Twitter (Opens in a new window) Share this via Email Ocean City, N.J. on Oct. 30, 2020. The city is dealing with the costs of rising sea levels, both in monetary terms and in the disruption that recurring flooding brings. ( Wayne Parry / AP Photo ) Produced by Katerina Barton and Michelle Liu Hosted by Melissa V. Harris-Perry Produced by GBH, PRX and WNYC Studios