A list of our sites
NYPR Network

The Takeaway
Support Us

The Takeaway
Support Us

As Major League Baseball Adds Negro Leagues to Record Books, Some Question MLB's Motives

Download

December 23, 2020

In this Aug. 2, 1942, file photo, Kansas City Monarchs pitcher Leroy Satchel Paige warms up at New York's Yankee Stadium before a Negro League game between the Monarchs and the New York Cuban Stars.
( AP Photo/Matty Zimmerman, File )
Produced by Jacklyn Martin
Hosted by Tanzina Vega
PRX WNYC
Produced by PRX and WNYC