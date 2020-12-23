As Major League Baseball Adds Negro Leagues to Record Books, Some Question MLB's Motives Listen Download Embed Share Share this on Facebook (Opens in a new window) Share this on Twitter (Opens in a new window) Share this via Email In this Aug. 2, 1942, file photo, Kansas City Monarchs pitcher Leroy Satchel Paige warms up at New York's Yankee Stadium before a Negro League game between the Monarchs and the New York Cuban Stars. ( AP Photo/Matty Zimmerman, File ) Produced by Jacklyn Martin Hosted by Tanzina Vega Produced by PRX and WNYC