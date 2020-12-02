Major Corporations Reportedly Lobby Against Congressional Forced Labor Bill Aimed at China

Share this on Twitter (Opens in a new window)

Share this on Facebook (Opens in a new window)

Share this on Twitter (Opens in a new window)

Share this on Facebook (Opens in a new window)

Demonstrators rallying last month in support of the measure in Washington. Lobbyists have argued that the act’s requirements could wreak havoc on supply chains that are deeply embedded in China.

( Jacquelyn Martin/Associated Press )