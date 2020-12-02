A list of our sites
NYPR Network

The Takeaway
Support Us

The Takeaway
Support Us

Major Corporations Reportedly Lobby Against Congressional Forced Labor Bill Aimed at China

Download

December 2, 2020

Demonstrators rallying last month in support of the measure in Washington. Lobbyists have argued that the act’s requirements could wreak havoc on supply chains that are deeply embedded in China.
( Jacquelyn Martin/Associated Press )
Produced by Ethan Oberman
Hosted by Tanzina Vega
PRX WNYC
Produced by PRX and WNYC