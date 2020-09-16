Louisville Settles with Breonna Taylor's Family for $12 Million Listen Download Embed Share Share this on Facebook (Opens in a new window) Share this on Twitter (Opens in a new window) Share this via Email Emergency medical technician Breonna Taylor, 26, was shot and killed by police in her home in March. Her name has become a rallying cry in protests against police brutality and social injustice. ( Courtesy of Breonna Taylor Family ) Produced by Jason Turesky Produced by PRX, WGBH and WNYC Studios