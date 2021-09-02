Louisianans Could Face Mental Health Crisis in Aftermath of Hurricane Ida

Share this on Twitter (Opens in a new window)

Share this on Facebook (Opens in a new window)

Share this on Twitter (Opens in a new window)

Share this on Facebook (Opens in a new window)

Children launch homemade sailboats as a resident wades through a flooded street to check on a neighbor's house after the remnants of Hurricane Ida passed through the area, Thursday, Sept. 2, 2021

( David Goldman / AP Photo )