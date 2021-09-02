A list of our sites
NYPR Network

The Takeaway
Support Us

The Takeaway
Support Us

Louisianans Could Face Mental Health Crisis in Aftermath of Hurricane Ida

Download

September 2, 2021

Children launch homemade sailboats as a resident wades through a flooded street to check on a neighbor's house after the remnants of Hurricane Ida passed through the area, Thursday, Sept. 2, 2021
( David Goldman / AP Photo )
Produced by Ethan Oberman and Lydia McMullen-Laird
Hosted by Melissa Harris-Perry
GBH PRX WNYC Studios
Produced by GBH, PRX and WNYC Studios