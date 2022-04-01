A list of our sites
NYPR Network

The Takeaway
Support Us

The Takeaway
Support Us

Los Angeles County Supervisor Holly Mitchell discusses Politics and Purpose

Download

April 1, 2022

Los Angeles County Supervisor Holly Mitchell
( Courtesy of the Office of Holly Mitchell )
Produced by Shanta Covington and Jacklyn Martin
Hosted by Dr. Melissa Harris-Perry
GBH PRX WNYC Studios
Produced by GBH, PRX and WNYC Studios