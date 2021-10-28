A Look at the Worker Shortage in the Food Service Industry Listen Download Embed Share Share this on Facebook (Opens in a new window) Share this on Twitter (Opens in a new window) Share this via Email After they ordered on an app via a barcode attached to the table, Bjanko Zeqiri, a food runner at Bartaco, brings their lunches to restaurant patrons as they sit on the patio at Bartaco, in Arlington. ( Jacquelyn Martin / AP Photo ) Produced by Katerina Barton and Deborah Goldstein Hosted by Melissa Harris-Perry Produced by GBH, PRX and WNYC Studios