A Look at the Texas Primaries and the Main Takeaways for Democrats
Texas Democrat gubernatorial candidate Beto O'Rourke lets out a yell while speaking during a primary election night gathering with supporters in Fort Worth, Texas, Tuesday, March 1, 2022. ( LM Otero / AP Photo )