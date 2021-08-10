A list of our sites
NYPR Network

The Takeaway
Support Us

The Takeaway
Support Us

A Look at Feminist Foreign Policy in Afghanistan

Download

August 10, 2021

This picture taken March 28, 2013 shows Afghan female prisoner in their cell at Badam Bagh, Afghanistan's central women's prison, in Kabul, Afghanistan.
( AP Photo/Anja Niedringhaus, File )
Produced by Katerina Barton
Hosted by Melissa Harris-Perry
GBH PRX WNYC Studios
Produced by GBH, PRX and WNYC Studios